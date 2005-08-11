Filtronic open in Hungary in September

UK based wireless networking equipment firm, has revealed the site of its new plant in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

The plant will start production in September. Filtronic said it was building a plant in Hungary to reduce the company's dependence on China as a low-cost production base. The plant will make wireless networking components and microwave subsystems for the defense industry worth an annual Euro 60 million, BBJ Online reports.