NexDisplay looking for plant location in Hungary

Korea-based NexDisplay is currently on location hunt in Hungary, where the company is said to build a new production plant.

NexDisplay plans to manufacture LCD displays in the facility and wants to reach a monthly capacity of 700,000 units. The total investment sum is around €15 million. The company is currently evaluating four industrial parks around Nagykanizsa and Zalaegerszeg in Hungary.



The image is not part of this article.