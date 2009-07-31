Jabil to start producing in Russia

Last year evertiq reported that EMS-provider Jabil has been eyeing the Russian market to start production, but it is not until now that the company has decided to start to produce in Russia.

Jabil will start the producing in August this year in Tver, Russia. The company will produce LCD TVs for Sony. The EMS-company will initiate an investment plan with several stages. The total investment sum amounts to approximately $100 million.