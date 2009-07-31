Intel: $10 million in cleantech investments

The Intel deals include US-based CPower, as well as follow-on investments in Ireland-based Powervation, US-based Convey Computer, US-based Grid Net and US-based iControl.

"Intel Capital has made a significant commitment to invest in the cleantech sector in recognition of the increasing need for alternative energy production and advanced energy management and utilization solutions," said Arvind Sodhani, president of Intel Capital and Intel executive vice president. "The global nature of these five investments demonstrates our focus on accelerating cleantech innovation, emphasizing Intel Capital's unique strength as a global, stage agnostic investor."



"These investments share synergies focused on accelerating adoption of Smart Grid technologies, fostering energy efficiency and performance in ways that benefit consumers of electricity and power utilities as well as complement Intel's strategic objectives," said Steve Eichenlaub, managing director of platform technologies, cleantech and digital health, Intel Capital. "Each investment underlies Intel Capital's commitment to invest in cutting edge technologies and support our expanding portfolio of cleantech-related companies."



Powervation (Limerick, Ireland) is the only European investment. It provides digital power controllers for server, desktop computing and communications platforms that deliver capabilities in automatic configuration and self stabilization. These devices speed design time and enable system stability as other power supply components age, leading to higher energy efficiency at the system level, faster time-to-market and lower overall system costs. Intel Capital co-led Powervation's Series A funding round and this is its second investment in the company.



These five investments all support efforts within Intel to drive energy-efficient performance across Intel's value chain. Intel Capital invested in and works with CPower, Grid Net and iControl as part of its Smart Energy efforts that focus on utilizing Intel® Architecture solutions and industry standards to improve performance, speed deployment and enhance security in large-scale deployments.



Intel supports Powervation as part of its relentless efforts to improve the performance per watt of Intel Architecture platforms across multiple user segments. Additionally, Convey Computer complements Intel's HPC efforts, distinctively augmenting Intel Architecture platforms to further boost both performance and energy efficiency across multiple target industries such as energy, transportation, financial services and healthcare.