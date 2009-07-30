HP: raid seizes counterfeit products worth $19 million

Counterfeit HP printer cartidges and components - worth around $19 million - have been seized during a raid in Dubai.

Four people were arrested during the raid on an illegal conunterfeit operation by the Dubai police, Channel EMEA reports. The police also launched a criminal investigation. The counterfeit goods - intended for the Middle East, Europe, and Africa - are among over 800,000 counterfeit printer cartridges and components that were already confiscated in the Middle East during the 1Q of 2009, the report continues.