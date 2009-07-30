TechniSat launches antenna production in Hungary

TechniSat has been developing and producing satellite antennas at various locations for the past 20 years. The objective of the investment in a modern production facility at Abasár/Budapest was to concentrate all these activities in one location.

Following a planning and construction phase that lasted two years, the first “DigiDish 45” antenna was produced there on 7th July 2009. Regular production can now be commenced, following a three-month test phase. The production of all TechniSat satellite dishes and brackets/mounts is to be transferred to the new factory over the next few months.



“The concentration of production at a new and ultra-modern production facility has meant a significant improvement in logistical processes, and provides for significant optimisation of the production flow. This means that in the long term we will continue to be able to provide products to our customers that combine high quality with an excellent value-for-money ratio, all at the level of quality they have become accustomed to from TechniSat“, comments Friedhelm Flamm, General Manager at TechniSat Digital GmbH.



In addition to the production facility at TechniSat Digital Kft., Abasár (Hungary), TechniSat operates four production facilities: TechniSat Elektronik Thüringen GmbH, Dippach (Thuringia/Germany), TechniSat Vogtland GmbH, Schöneck (Saxony/Germany), TechniSat Teledigital AG, Staßfurt/Magdeburg (Sachsen-Anhalt/Germany) and TechniSat Digital Sp. Z o.o., Oborniki Slaskie (Poland).



The corporate headquarters as well as the customer service and logistics centre are located at Daun/Vulkaneifel (Germany). Furthermore, TechniSat operates research and development facilities in Dresden (Saxony/Germany), Milton Keynes (United Kingdom) and Oborniki Slaskie (Poland).