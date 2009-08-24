Orpro Vision appoints Repstronics as representative for Mexico

Orpro Vision recently acquired the European and American AOI business from Orbotech and is consolidating its presence in the Americas by appointing partners among distribution companies serving the SMT market.

Repstronics is a sales representative with many years of experience in the market, focused on selling capital equipment and consumables to the Mexican market. The company has four offices in different Mexican regions to cover all the industrial areas.



Orpro Vision provides Automated Optical Inspection solutions for the SMT industry. The company has two headquarters, one in Germany and the other in Massachusetts, USA, and operates in Europe, Americas, Israel and Africa. In April 2009 Orpro Vision acquired the Electronics Assembly division of Orbotech in Europe and in the United States, including R&D, manufacturing, sales and service.



The President of Orpro Vision’s American headquarters, Arnon Tuval, commented: “Having Repstronics group as part of the Orpro Vision team will allow us to stay even closer to our expanding Mexican customer base. With their vast local market knowledge combined with our own local team, Orpro Vision will have an extensive reach into the region's manufacturers with it's full line of products”.