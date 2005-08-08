Filtronic planning to sell<br> its handset business

Filtronic has shown good financial results lately. Especially within it's wireless infrastructure operations. The company now announces that it is in thoughts of selling out it's handset business which accounts for about 19 percent of total sales.

"We see continued growth prospects for the group. Wireless infrastructure is experiencing a substantial market recovery and the strategic efforts undertaken over the past few years in power amplifiers is increasing our presence in this important market sector", said Filtronic's Chairman, Professor David Rhodes to electronicsweekly.