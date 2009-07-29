OAI signs Idonus

OAI, a manufacturer of precision lithography equipment in Silicon Valley, has announced an agreement with a Swiss based company, IDONUS, to market, sell and service their products in the USA.

These products which are used in silicon wafer micromachining will increase OAI’s MEMS and Nanotechnology current product line of UV Light Sources, Front and Backside Mask Aligners, Microfluidic Process and Module, Nanoimprint Lithography Tools, and Wafer Bonders. The new products from IDONUS include a Hydrofluoric Vapor Phase Etcher, IR Wafer Inspection Microscope, IR Wafer Bonding Inspection Device, Chip to Chip Bonder, Wet Processing Wafer Chucks, and Electrostatic Chucks.



According to Dr. Charles D. Turk, President of OAI, “OAI is pleased to work with IDONUS and give the IDONUS product line our full sales and service support. Incorporating the IDONUS Tools into OAI’s product lines expands the range of MEMS choices for OAI’s customers. IDONUS has a growing product portfolio and is a leading supplier for HF Vapor Phase Release Technologies. OAI will continue to serve our customer base by making new and innovative products available.”



Based on over 30 years of expertise in the development and manufacture of Lithography Equipment, OAI is today in the forefront of the MEMS market offering affordable alternatives for R&D Labs, Universities, and light production companies in developing MEMS devices.