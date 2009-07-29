Micrel closes Swedish sales office

Component manufacturer Micrel Semiconductor is closing down its Swedish sales office. All component distribution will now be handled through the sales office in England.

After the closure of the Swedish office - located in Solna - Micrel Semicondustor will have no direct sales offices in the Nordic countries. Previously, Micrel had an FAE in Finland and a sales officer in Sweden. After the Finnish application engineer left the company, Micrel did not reopen the position, evertiq was told.



Micrel's major customers in Sweden are Sony Ericsson and Ericsson. The company still has an existing distribution agreement with Arrow and Future Electronics.