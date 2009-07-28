Infineon: Villach stops short-work ahead of schedule

The German chip manufacturer Infineon has stopped short-work for 800 employees at its manufacturing facility in Villach - two months earlier than originally planned.

The remaining 340 employees, however, will remain on short-work. The company stated that the order situation - and with it the capacity utilisation - had improved significantly. Therefore, Infineon stopped the short-work for its manufacturing staff.