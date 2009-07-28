LG Display to supply Mercedes-Benz

LG Display is to supply German automotive supplier Continental with 5.8-inch and 7.3-inch LCD panels. These will be used in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

It is said that the deal could amount to around $46 million a year. The panels provided by LG Display will be used in low-end models (the 5.8-inch) and in premium models (the 7.3-inch), reports The Korean Times. This would be the first time that the German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is using LG's LCD panels for its premium models.



LG is rumoured to have replaced Sharp and TMD as major supplier for Mercedes' electronics devices, the report continued.