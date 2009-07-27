Agilent Technologies to acquire Varian

Agilent will pay $52 cash per share of common stock for Varian in a transaction that represents a premium of approximately 35% to Varian’s closing price on July 24, 2009. Both Agilent’s and Varian’s Board of Directors have unanimously approved the all-cash offer.

The acquisition broadens Agilent’s applications and solutions offerings in Life Sciences, Environmental, and Energy and Materials. It also expands Agilent’s product portfolio into atomic and molecular spectroscopy; establishes a leading position in NMR, imaging and vacuum technologies; and strengthens its consumables portfolio.



“This acquisition is a major step in Agilent’s transformation into a leading bio-analytical measurement company,” said Bill Sullivan, Agilent’s president and chief executive officer. “While we continue to be a world leader in electronic measurement, our biggest opportunities for future growth are in bio-analytical measurement.



Once the acquisition has been completed, Adrian Dillon, Agilent’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will assume responsibility for combining Varian with Agilent’s Bio-Analytical Measurement segment consistent with Agilent’s operating model. “We have the opportunity to create significant value for Agilent shareholders by leveraging the combined entity’s infrastructure and global supply chain,” said Dillon.



The transaction is expected to generate $75 million in annual cost synergies and achieve Agilent’s 20% return on invested capital (ROIC) target within four to five years. The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of Varian and will be completed after achieving customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, which Agilent expects before calendar year-end. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions.