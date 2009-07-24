Nissan to invest in UK & Portugal

The Japanese car manufacturer Nissan is to start the production of lithium-ion batteries its UK facility near Sunderland, creating around 350 new jobs.

The batteries are to be assembled and tested in a new facility, placed next to the car manufacturing facility. Nissan is said to invest around £200 million - additionally to the £200 million loan granted from the European Investment Bank. The company also announced that it would set up a new battery manufacturing facility in Portugal. However, no decision on where and when has been made.



The Sunderland facility was chosen for the investment over strong competition from other Nissan factories in Europe.