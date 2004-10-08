Celestica awards select suppliers

Celestica Inc. announced the recipients of the company's Partners in Performance awards for 2003.

Agilent Technologies S.P.G. Inc. has been recognized with its sixth consecutive Partners in Performance award in honour of its focus on quality, execution and customer service, and the company's continual support of Celestica's global supply chain operations and industry leadership.

Hynix Semiconductor America has been recognized with its fourth consecutive Partners in Performance award, for assisting Celestica in successfully managing its supply chain, and demonstrating a true commitment to Celestica's values.



Celestica is also pleased to acknowledge that TDK Corporation of America, Tyco Electronics Corporation and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. have been recognized with third-year Partners in Performance awards.



Second-year Partners in Performance recipients include Agilent Technologies A.T.G., Best Ideal Limited, Colicraft Inc., Integrated Device Technology, Inc., Kemet Electronics, Molex Incorporated, Murata Electronics, Panalpina, Pulse Engineering Inc., Samtec Inc., ShenZhen ZhenFeng Printing Co. and Viasystems Technology Corp.



Recipients of Celestica's first-year Partners in Performance award include Amphenol Corporation, Atmel Corporation, BTI, ROHM Co, Ltd., Excelight, Freescale Semiconductor, Kingbright Corporation, KOA Speer Electronics Inc., Mar-Tek Industries, Texas Instruments Incorporated, TK International Ltd. and Trend Technologies, LLC.



“This year's Partners in Performance recipients have consistently demonstrated a commitment to business excellence and customer service,” said Robert Shanks, Celestica's chief supply chain and procurement officer. “Their support has enabled Celestica to frequently exceed customer expectations, and has helped to position our company as a true leader in the electronics manufacturing services industry.”



Recipients of the Partners in Performance awards for 2003 are recognized for their ability to support Celestica's supply chain management objectives through their flexibility and responsiveness, impact on asset management, effectiveness and efficiency, and overall performance.