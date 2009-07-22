Flextronics Poland to lay off 664

The Flextronics facility in Tczew (Poland) has informed the Regional Unemployment Office that it intends to lay off 664 staff.

The information about the layoffs (which will affect blue and white collar, as well as maintenance staff) was submitted to the Regional Unemployment Office (RUO) on Monday July 20th and confirmed by the Director of the RUO – Ms Elżbieta Płóciennik. The number of layoffs is seen as a ‘worst-case-scenario’ as the facility has reported a double digit fall in orders. Should new orders be received, the number of employees affected by the measure will be reviewed.



The EMS-provider Flextronics currently employs 3136 staff in its Polish facility in Tczew.