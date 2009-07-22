Apple sold 5.2 million iPhones in 3Q

Apple sold 5.2 million iPhones in its 3Q - representing a 626% increase to the same quarter last year (with 717,000 iPhone units shipped).

However, that quarter did not reflect the sales of the iPhone 3G, which only went on sale in July 2009. Apple said it sold over 1 million of its new iPhone 3G in its first weekend of availability.



Apple sold 2.6 million Macintosh computers during the quarter, representing a 4% unit increase over the year-ago quarter. The Company sold 10.2 million iPods during the quarter, representing a 7% unit decline from the year-ago quarter. Quarterly iPhones sold were 5.2 million, representing 626% unit growth over the year-ago quarter.



“We’re making our most innovative products ever and our customers are responding,” said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to have sold over 5.2 million iPhones during the quarter and users have downloaded more than 1.5 billion applications from our App Store in its first year.”



Apple presented its financial results for the 3Q/2009 (ended June 27, 2009). The Company posted revenue of $8.34 billion and a net quarterly profit of $1.23 billion. These results compare to revenue of $7.46 billion and net quarterly profit of $1.07 billion in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin was 36.3%, up from 34.8% in the year-ago quarter. International sales accounted for 44% of the quarter’s revenue.