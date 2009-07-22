Intel: 294 jobs to go in Ireland

Intel will lay off 294 staff at its Leixlip operations in Ireland, it was announced yesterday.

The new measure is additionally to the redundancy program (on voluntary basis) which closed in May 2009. At the time, Intel was looking for 200-300 voluntary redundancies across its Irish operations. The company is to start the 12-week consultation period immediately.



Intel Ireland currently employs around 4500 staff in Leixlip and 300 in Shannon.