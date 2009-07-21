Siemens to lay off 300 in Germany & Switzerland

Siemens is to lay off 300 employees in its business unit Industrial. Moreover, the unit is apparently considering to move its headquarters from Karlsruhe to Solna (Sweden).

The employees have already been informed about the measure, reports the German Newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, stating that as many as 120 jobs could be lost in Karlsruhe alone. The current crisis has been giving as reason. So far, Siemens has been using short work as a measure to overcome the downturn, but a lack of order inflow makes more extreme measures necessary, the report continues.



It is said that the layoffs will affect staff in Germany and Switzerland and that discussions with the workers' representatives have already started.