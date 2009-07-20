Dialog Semi & TridonicAtco establish joint development centre

Dialog Semiconductor and TridonicAtco, a member of the Zumtobel Group, have established a joint development centre for next generation energy efficient lighting technology.

The move intensifies the longstanding successful collaboration between the two companies in the development of integrated circuits, such as the recently launched TridonicAtco XITEC chip family. The development centre, drawing on the services of international experts in the fields of lighting, power management and signal processing technology, is to be based in two locations in Austria: Graz and Dornbirn.



The charter of the joint team is to develop innovative control ICs both for conventional light sources, such as fluorescent or HID lamps, and for emerging LEDs. These devices will ensure the optimal control and regulation of light sources, at the same time maximising their service life and, through intelligent control using advanced digital signal processing, will be fundamental in minimising energy consumption. The move will also further enhance the patent and intellectual property portfolio of the companies in the field of state of the art lighting control and semiconductor process technology.



"Semiconductors play an important role in improving power efficiencies, in reducing global energy consumption and in environmental sustainability," said Dr Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog Semiconductor. "The lighting industry is going through a period of rapid technological change. In establishing this partnership, I am delighted to be bringing our relationship with this industry leader to the next level as we together leverage our expertise to create the most power-efficient lighting systems possible."



TridonicAtco CEO Walter Ziegler was similarly enthusiastic about the new partnership: "By providing energy-efficient circuitry we enable our customers to realise sustainable lighting solutions. Through the new development centre we will be able to shorten our development cycles and to further reinforce our leading patent position in the field of state-of-the art lighting control gear. At the same time, this move sends out a signal that, despite the tough economic times, we are stepping up our investments in research and development to safeguard the long-term success of our business."