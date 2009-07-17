Electronics Production | July 17, 2009
Telespazio secures contract from Turkish Defence Ministry
Telespazio (Finmeccanica/Thales) and Undersecretariat For Defence Industries (SSM - Turkish Defence Ministry) signed a contract in Ankara worth over €250 million for the construction of the Göktürk satellite system.
The agreement covers the supply of an earth observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical sensor, an integration and test centre for satellites to be built in Turkey, and the entire ground segment of the system, which will carry out in-orbit operation, data acquisition and processing.
The Göktürk programme will be managed by Telespazio as prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space, which will be responsible for the satellite, and local industrial partners including Tai A.S., Tubitak Uekae, Maleri, Aselsan A.S. and Roketsan A.S.. Telespazio will also be responsible for the satellite launch, early orbit and test services.
Giorgio Zappa, Chief Operating Officer of Finmeccanica and President of the Italy-Turkey Friendship Union commented, “signing this contract for the construction of Göktürk represents another step for Telespazio and for the Space Alliance Thales-Finmeccanica in the international expansion of their business, and recognition of Finmeccanica’s capacity to supply both the space and ground components of complex satellite systems. This success also strengthens the group’s position in Turkey, a strategic industrial partner and a core market for our activities: we are already present in the country in aeronautics, helicopters, air traffic control, transport, rail signalling and naval systems and have further significant growth prospects”.
The Turkish industry will be involved at the system design and development phase and in supplying some sub-systems. In particular, local partners will assist in the building of the data acquisition station, the satellite integration centre, mission planning systems and remotely-sensed data processors.
As part of the project, a joint venture will be created between Telespazio and a local partner to develop and market application services.
The Göktürk programme will be managed by Telespazio as prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space, which will be responsible for the satellite, and local industrial partners including Tai A.S., Tubitak Uekae, Maleri, Aselsan A.S. and Roketsan A.S.. Telespazio will also be responsible for the satellite launch, early orbit and test services.
Giorgio Zappa, Chief Operating Officer of Finmeccanica and President of the Italy-Turkey Friendship Union commented, “signing this contract for the construction of Göktürk represents another step for Telespazio and for the Space Alliance Thales-Finmeccanica in the international expansion of their business, and recognition of Finmeccanica’s capacity to supply both the space and ground components of complex satellite systems. This success also strengthens the group’s position in Turkey, a strategic industrial partner and a core market for our activities: we are already present in the country in aeronautics, helicopters, air traffic control, transport, rail signalling and naval systems and have further significant growth prospects”.
The Turkish industry will be involved at the system design and development phase and in supplying some sub-systems. In particular, local partners will assist in the building of the data acquisition station, the satellite integration centre, mission planning systems and remotely-sensed data processors.
As part of the project, a joint venture will be created between Telespazio and a local partner to develop and market application services.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments