Telespazio secures contract from Turkish Defence Ministry

Telespazio (Finmeccanica/Thales) and Undersecretariat For Defence Industries (SSM - Turkish Defence Ministry) signed a contract in Ankara worth over €250 million for the construction of the Göktürk satellite system.

The agreement covers the supply of an earth observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical sensor, an integration and test centre for satellites to be built in Turkey, and the entire ground segment of the system, which will carry out in-orbit operation, data acquisition and processing.



The Göktürk programme will be managed by Telespazio as prime contractor, Thales Alenia Space, which will be responsible for the satellite, and local industrial partners including Tai A.S., Tubitak Uekae, Maleri, Aselsan A.S. and Roketsan A.S.. Telespazio will also be responsible for the satellite launch, early orbit and test services.



Giorgio Zappa, Chief Operating Officer of Finmeccanica and President of the Italy-Turkey Friendship Union commented, “signing this contract for the construction of Göktürk represents another step for Telespazio and for the Space Alliance Thales-Finmeccanica in the international expansion of their business, and recognition of Finmeccanica’s capacity to supply both the space and ground components of complex satellite systems. This success also strengthens the group’s position in Turkey, a strategic industrial partner and a core market for our activities: we are already present in the country in aeronautics, helicopters, air traffic control, transport, rail signalling and naval systems and have further significant growth prospects”.



The Turkish industry will be involved at the system design and development phase and in supplying some sub-systems. In particular, local partners will assist in the building of the data acquisition station, the satellite integration centre, mission planning systems and remotely-sensed data processors.



As part of the project, a joint venture will be created between Telespazio and a local partner to develop and market application services.