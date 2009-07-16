Link Research invests in Prism Sound equipment

Professional broadcast equipment manufacturer Link Research has invested in a second Prism Sound dScope Series III audio analyzer, which is being used in its service department to find audio faults and verify audio performance.

The Hertfordshire based company, which is part of the Vislink Group, specialises in Encoder/Modulators and SD and HD Wireless Camera Systems that are at the cutting edge of Broadcast technology. Since their introduction in 2002, these systems have been taken up by major broadcasters throughout the world and are in constant use in the day to day gathering of top news stories and sports events.



Service Department Manager Barry Smith says two factors were instrumental in his department’s decision to invest in a Prism Sound dScope Series III. Firstly, the unit was already being used by Link Research’s R&D department, therefore having the same audio test solution provided a constant platform for sharing test files and results between the two departments. Secondly, dScope Series III is also the audio test solution used by Briton EMS, a Bedfordshire based company that is contracted to build and test Link Research’s new L1500 SD/HD wireless camera system.



Commenting on the sale, Simon Woollard, Applications Engineer for Prism Sound, says: “I am very pleased that Link Research is continuing to invest in Prism Sound test solutions, and I look forward to working with Barry and his team of engineers. dScope Series III has some great features that Barry and his team will find very valuable. In the service environment, a common problem is that intermittent faults can be very difficult to find and track down. Our test solutions can run automatic fault detection tests which pick up and report faults even when the operator has left the building – a comprehensive report will be waiting for them the next day, describing what faults were detected and when. We strive to deliver the most powerful and best value audio test equipment on the market, and we believe that dScope does exactly that.”