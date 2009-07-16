Electronics Production | July 16, 2009
Infineon: BaFin approves listing prospectus with preliminary 3Q-figures
Infineon announces its launch of a rights issue for up to 337 million shares with a subscription price of Euro 2.15 per share and a subscription period from 20 July 2009 through 3 August 2009. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) gave its required approval for the prospectus.
The new shares will be offered to Infineon’s shareholders for subscription at a ratio of four new shares for every nine existing shares held. Infineon’s depositary will also make subscription rights for new American Depositary Shares (ADS) available to the holders of Infineon’s ADSs during the period from 20 July 2009 through 29 July 2009. Settlement for the new shares subscribed for under the rights offering is expected to occur on or about August 7, 2009.
Settlement of the unsubscribed new shares to be sold in a private placement to a company held by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management LLC (Apollo) is additionally subject to applicable regulatory clearances, which are expected to be received during the course of August 2009.
Apollo has agreed to acquire at the subscription price up to approximately 326 million new shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders, subject to certain conditions. Among others, Apollo’s participation in Infineon must not exceed a shareholding of 30% minus one share of Infineon’s share capital after implementation of the rights issue. In addition, the commitment is subject to the condition that Apollo, after implementation of the rights offering, has obtained a minimum shareholding of 15% of Infineon’s share capital. Apollo has the right to waive such condition.
The subscription rights for the new shares will not be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank AG and Merrill Lynch International are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the rights offering.
Contained in the prospectus for the rights offering are preliminary figures for the third quarter of the 2009 fiscal year. Infineon’s revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2009 were approximately €845 million compared to €747 million in the three months ended March 31, 2009 and to €1,029 million in the three months ended June 30, 2008. Revenues were up 13% sequentially and down 18% year-over-year.
In the three months ended June 30, 2009, Automotive sales were approximately €206 million, Industrial & Multimarket sales were approximately €221 million, Chip Card & Security sales were approximately €82 million, Wireless Solutions sales were approximately €251 million, Wireline Communications sales were approximately €84 million and sales in Other Operating Segments were approximately €1 million. Infineon’s revenue in Corporate & Eliminations was negligible.
Segment result for the company’s principal operating segments was as follows: Automotive segment result was approximately negative €17 million, Industrial & Multimarket segment result was approximately €9 million, Chip Card & Security segment result was approximately €4 million, Wireless Solutions Segment Result was approximately €19 million, Wireline Communications segment result was approximately €7 million, Other Operating Segments segment result was approximately negative €1 million and Corporate & Eliminations segment result was approximately negative €13 million.
Settlement of the unsubscribed new shares to be sold in a private placement to a company held by funds managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management LLC (Apollo) is additionally subject to applicable regulatory clearances, which are expected to be received during the course of August 2009.
Apollo has agreed to acquire at the subscription price up to approximately 326 million new shares not subscribed for by existing shareholders, subject to certain conditions. Among others, Apollo’s participation in Infineon must not exceed a shareholding of 30% minus one share of Infineon’s share capital after implementation of the rights issue. In addition, the commitment is subject to the condition that Apollo, after implementation of the rights offering, has obtained a minimum shareholding of 15% of Infineon’s share capital. Apollo has the right to waive such condition.
The subscription rights for the new shares will not be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited, Deutsche Bank AG and Merrill Lynch International are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the rights offering.
Contained in the prospectus for the rights offering are preliminary figures for the third quarter of the 2009 fiscal year. Infineon’s revenues in the three months ended June 30, 2009 were approximately €845 million compared to €747 million in the three months ended March 31, 2009 and to €1,029 million in the three months ended June 30, 2008. Revenues were up 13% sequentially and down 18% year-over-year.
In the three months ended June 30, 2009, Automotive sales were approximately €206 million, Industrial & Multimarket sales were approximately €221 million, Chip Card & Security sales were approximately €82 million, Wireless Solutions sales were approximately €251 million, Wireline Communications sales were approximately €84 million and sales in Other Operating Segments were approximately €1 million. Infineon’s revenue in Corporate & Eliminations was negligible.
Segment result for the company’s principal operating segments was as follows: Automotive segment result was approximately negative €17 million, Industrial & Multimarket segment result was approximately €9 million, Chip Card & Security segment result was approximately €4 million, Wireless Solutions Segment Result was approximately €19 million, Wireline Communications segment result was approximately €7 million, Other Operating Segments segment result was approximately negative €1 million and Corporate & Eliminations segment result was approximately negative €13 million.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments