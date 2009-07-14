Prism Electronics in agreement with AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, formally Diomed, is retaining UK based EMS provider Prism Electronics Limited as its lead supplier of electronic circuit boards for its ground-breaking Delta surgical diode laser.

The decision follows the acquisition of Dioned by AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is a manufacture of medical equipment for the treatment of cancer and peripheral vascular disease.