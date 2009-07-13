French workers threaten to blow up facility

Workers at bankrupt French car parts supplier New Fabris threaten to blow up the production facility in Chatellerault, if car manufacturers Renault and PSA-Peugeot don't pay compensation.

Around 360 employees are currently occupying the facility and demanding €30 000 compensation for each worker from French car manufacturers Renault and PSA-Peugeot. Both companies account for around 90% of the facility's business, reports AFP



The employees have apparently placed gas bottles in the factory and are threatening to blow up the facility by the end of the month, should the demands not be taken seriously. The Chatellerault facility is believed to still house car parts worth about €2 million and a new Renault machine estimated at a further €2 million.



The automotive supplier New Fabris was declared bankrupt on June 16, 2009.