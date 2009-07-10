Production of PC's at Complet Electro stops?

Both - executive manager and operations manager - have left the Romanian PC manufacturer Complet Electro Serv (CES), part of the Altex group.

The executive manager Gabriel Jitaru already left several weeks ago and operations manager Mihai Traistaru left in mid-June. The marketing manager left the company already at the end of last year, reported Ziarul Financiar.



Complet Electro Serv is said to have stopped the production of PCs, as its large inventory and stock needs to be cleared first. Mr Ostahie, who controls the Altex group, has denied such rumours and is stating that the production was merely slowed down, Ziarul Financiar reported.