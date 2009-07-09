PCB | July 09, 2009
Aspocomp Oulu invests in Schmid machinery
Two new Schmid wet processing lines are to be installed at the Finnish PCB manufacturer, Aspocomp Oulu Oy in Oulu in October 2009.
For Aspocomp it was a strategic decision to invest in the sector of high-end applications, particularly during economically weak times, thus setting an optimistic signal. With Schmid as their system partner and supplier, Aspocomp now feel well prepared for the economic upturn.
The purchase contract for a Pre-treatment Line for Solder Mask and a Solder Mask Developer was concluded through Schmid's representative for Scandinavia, Schneidler SE, Sweden. Both systems were ordered in high-quality Schmid PremiumLINE design. The processing modules feature fine line spray technology and a quad-staggered system, to ensure an optimum distribution of contact of the transport rollers on the surface of the printed boards.
Up to 28 high aspect ratio multi-layers with a material thickness of 0.14 to 6 mm can be transported on the processing lines. The conceptual planning and implementation of the new systems was carried out in a joint project by Schmid and Aspocomp Oulu Oy. Over a period of many years the two system partners have built up a strong relationship of mutual trust which had provided the necessary security for investment, particularly in difficult economic times.
