Celestica CZ to move some production abroad

The Czech Celestica facility - based in Ráječko - is to lose some production to another facility in Romania.

The EMS-provider Celestica is to move some part of its production from Ráječko to another facility in Romania - located in Oradea. It is suggested that the relocation comes at the request of an unnamed customer who wants to reduce costs even further.



What consequences this move will have on the number of employees at the Czech facility is not know, although a number of layoffs at the end of June have been reported.