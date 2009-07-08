Online service to qualifying OEMs and EMS

Charlie Barnhart & Associates LLC has launched an online EMS-OEM Liaison program enabling OEMs to quickly and easily identify companies to consider for their electronics manufacturing services supply solution.

The program includes ‘Charlie’s Pick’, an endorsement of selected industry suppliers; a sponsorship program that includes custom webcasts and communications activities; and the searchable ‘CBA EMS Index’ to help OEMs connect with companies that provide the specific services they need.



In addition to information about the EMS community, the new online service will allow access to Charlie’s valuable ‘Leading Indicators’ at no charge. Qualifying OEMs and EMS companies can now access data on Global Labor Rates, CBA’s proprietary Geographic Risk Factors, capacity utilization rates, and much more. This data is the foundation of Charlie’s proprietary Single Enterprise , EMSPro Workshop and Outsourcing Navigator Methodologies used by hundreds of OEM operations directors who have integrated Charlie’s data into their EMS strategic planning activities.



Charlie’s Leading Indicators are based on his proprietary data collection methodologies. Enabled by his deep industry expertise and long-time contacts within the OEM and EMS community, Barnhart benchmarks proposals and quotations from a balanced selection of OEMs in the major industry segments. He then aggregates the data by extracting and normalizing the pricing and assumptions upon which the pricing is based, using his proprietary Global Pricing Methodology. There is no other way OEMs can see this kind of objective snapshot of EMS service pricing The data are near real-time, and represent an extremely broad spectrum of projects, both in terms of scale and industry, and based on pricing that is being offered now. His risk factors and trend analyses are not speculation, or projections, but are based on this rigorous, data-driven approach.



“My methodologies are founded on GAAP-standards, and in case after case, we are seeing proof that many of the assumptions about electronics outsourcing in operation today among OEMs are dead wrong,” Barnhart explained. “When we conduct our EMSPro and Single Enterprise Methodology workshops, OEMs are invariably stunned at the benchmark data we are able to show them about their own total costs of outsourcing. That’s why we decided to offer these data to the broader community at no charge. We want more OEMs to execute better, more rational outsourcing strategies, using the EMS companies we know operate with the kinds of efficiencies and economies that can make the industry viable again.”