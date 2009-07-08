Refinancing of RoodMicrotec completed

RoodMicrotec has reached agreement with its principal banks on a refinancing. As announced earlier, the refinancing totals €1.8 million.

The loan has a duration of 5 years. Of the total amount, €0.5 million will be in the form of a current account. The principal of €1.3 million will be repaid in half-yearly instalments between 2010 and 2014. A fixed interest rate of 6.7% has been agreed for the full amount. As previously stated, this will allow some high-interest loans to be repaid, including the bridging loan for the takeover of microtec.