Infineon to sell Wireline business

German chip giant Infineon Technologies AG has agreed to sell its Wireline Communications (WLC) business to an affiliate of U.S. based investor Golden Gate Capital for Euro 250 million.

The contracts were signed today. This transaction means Infineon will focus in future on four segments: Automotive (ATV), Industrial & Multimarket (IMM), Chipcard & Security (CCS) and Wireless Solutions (WLS). In making this move, Infineon can concentrate its resources more closely on growth and leadership in these four market segments. The transaction will significantly improve Infineon’s financial situation. Closing is expected in autumn 2009.



“The divestiture of the WLC segment is an important step in our overall refinancing process. Furthermore, our stronger focus enables us to expand our leading technological position in the three key sectors energy efficiency, communications and security”, says Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. As the Wireline Communications segment is relatively independent from the working and production processes of the company as a whole, the carve-out will involve reasonable effort.



"WLC is well positioned to stand on its own feet. With the financial backing of Golden Gate Capital, we are well positioned to continue our investment in innovative broadband products for our customers, and therefore benefit from growth opportunities in the market,” says Christian Wolff, designated CEO of the new company. Wolff has led the division for many years, and has also held leading positions in the Wireline segment for 14 years.



“Golden Gate Capital is extremely excited to be partnering with Wireline management to build upon the advanced technologies, innovative products, and collaborative customer relationships that make Infineon Wireline a leader in its markets,” says John Knoll, Managing Director of Golden Gate Capital.



All products, locations and development projects will be continued by the new company. Around 800 patent families will be transferred. As a consequence, continuity for customers is ensured in every respect.



Employment contracts for approximately 600 WLC employees will be transferred to the new company. Furthermore, an estimated 300 employees from Infineon central functions who already work on behalf of the WLC segment today are also designated to join the new company.