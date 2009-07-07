iNEMI boss retires

CEO Jim McElroy will be retiring from The International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI) later this year.

The iNEMI board of directors is currently interviewing for a new CEO and McElroy will continue in his current role until his replacement is found. McElroy joined iNEMI in September of 1996 and is only the second person to head the organization. (The first was Bob Klaiber, who was with iNEMI founding company AT&T/Lucent Technologies and agreed to lead organizational efforts during the consortium’s first year.) During McElroy’s tenure, the consortium evolved from NEMI (National Electronics Manufacturing Initiative) to iNEMI and established offices in Asia and Europe. Over this time period the membership has grown by 100% and now includes leadership firms from Asia as well as North America. In addition, the iNEMI roadmap has a substantially broader scope and following in the industry. The group’s project portfolio has also grown significantly with the current focus on the environment, miniaturization and medical electronics.



“This has been a great job,” said McElroy. “I have had the opportunity to meet and work with the ‘movers and shakers’ as well as the behind-the-scenes technologists from a diverse range of companies and organizations in the electronics industry. I believe strongly in the importance of an organization like iNEMI and in the work we are doing. At 64, however, I’m ready to pursue more non-work related interests. I’m looking forward to traveling less, becoming involved in community service activities and spoiling our grandchildren. In addition to the strong support that I have received from industry, I am indebted to the dedication and contributions of the iNEMI staff over the years.”



McElroy says he expects there to be a period of overlap between him and the new CEO and that he will continue to work with iNEMI on a part-time basis as needed after the transition occurs.



“iNEMI’s success requires great vision, broad technical understanding of a wide range of issues and topics, knowledge of industry issues and gaps, excellent communication and teamwork skills, great marketing and salesmanship and, perhaps most important, a high level of energy to convince companies to work on a common goal,” said Nasser Grayeli, chairman of the iNEMI board of directors and vice president of the technology and manufacturing group of Intel. “It is tough job, considering the range of cultural differences among member companies and their ever-changing areas of interest. I do not think we could have had a better person than Jim to do the job in the last 13 years. I truly enjoyed working with him. He has been a great and dependable co-worker and, above all, a great friend. I would like to thank Jim on my own behalf and on behalf of the board of directors and iNEMI member companies for his outstanding services, and wish him all the best luck, health and happiness in his retirement.”



McElroy came to iNEMI from MicroModule Systems, a 1992 spin-off from Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). One of the founders of MMS, he initially served as the company's business manager for the eastern U.S. and Europe and, later, as vice president of international operations.



Prior to MMS, he worked with DEC for 16 years, holding a number of technical and management positions in both engineering and manufacturing, and also at RCA, where he worked on packaging and interconnect design for military computer systems.