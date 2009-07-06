PC makers leave Foxconn

Notebook-PC makers are looking for connector suppliers as Hon Hai Precision, also known as Foxconn, has decided to enter this market.

A large number of Taiwanese Notebook-PC contract manufacturers are switching their orders of connectors to other suppliers as Hon Hai Precision has now stepped into the PC contract production. The notebook makers are looking for other connector suppliers to make sure that they receive the key part supply. Each Notebook-PC uses up to 40 connectors, CENS reported.