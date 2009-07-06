Jabil continues to supply Visteon

US auto parts supplier Visteon, which earlier filed for bankruptcy protection, has avoided the potential supply disruption from EMS provider Jabil Circuit., which is one of the main creditors.

Visteon earlier accused Jabil of refusing to turn over tooling Visteon needs to manufacture parts. The two companies are now currently in negotiations and have avoided the potential supply disruption that Visteon feared, according to a Charleston Daily report.



Visteon and its creditors are currently finalizing the bankruptcy financing plan.