Sony fulfills voluntary plan in Spain

Japan-based was able to cover all voluntary redundancies in its facility in Viladecavalls (Barcelona), thus avoiding possible layoffs.

The company set the deadline on June 30, to find 93 employees for its voluntary redundancy plan. Sony originally planned the layoff of around 275 staff (in December 2008) that was later reduced to 93. Negotiations with the unions led to the withdrawal of the plan, whcih was eventually replaced by a voluntary plan.



In addition to that, employees agreed to a wage freeze for two years, while the management commited to running the facility with a minimum of 1000 staff during these two years.



