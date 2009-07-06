Noca & Mectro invest in soldering machines

Norway.based companies Noca AS and Mectro AS have both intested in new soldering machines.

Both companies have invested in a Versa Flow 3 selective soldering machine from German ERSA GmbH.



Ersa previously also installed Versa Flow soldering machines at Kitron (2 machines), Hapro, Flextronics, Norautron, Totenprodukter and Norbitech. The Skandinavian supplier of the system is Inter Flux Skandinavia Norge AS.