Mühlbauer opens new high-tech location in Slovakia

The Mühlbauer group has officially opened its new site in Nitra, Slovakia, which strengthens its local presence in the Eastern European market.

The new technology center includes research, design engineering and production and serves as an independent platform, which will quickly provide innovative Mühlbauer know-how in a customer-oriented way to the Eastern European and international market in the future.



The global expansion of the Mühlbauer group, which has been initiated in the course of the internationalization of the entire group, advances very quickly thanks to the development of independent technology centers. While Mühlbauer inaugurated its new technology site in the USA three month ago, the company celebrates the opening of another technology center in Nitra, Slovakia.



Irrespective of the connection to the international Mühlbauer network and the close co-operation with all other Mühlbauer locations, Mühlbauer Nitra possess own production and product responsibility, as well as an independent personnel organization.



Josef Mühlbauer, CEO of Mühlbauer AG and founder of the company, emphasizes the importance of the new location: "Mühlbauer Nitra is an important basis for the entire Eastern European and international market. Our aim is to provide Mühlbauer high-technology in a quick and customer-oriented way and to use the site as a complete technology center."



In the two-story building which is equipped with the latest technology and with a biometric access system, already more than sixty highly qualified employees are working in research, design engineering and production of innovative identification and security solutions. In order to be able to cover the demand for highly skilled specialists, Mühlbauer will use the excellent regional human resources.



The company has already established numerous contacts with schools and universities in order to co-operate with them regarding the education of young people in the future. Particularly Mühlbauer will attach great importance to further education of its employees at its new site and will implement special trainings and personnel development measures.



Worldwide Mühlbauer is the leading system partner for the complete technology and know-how transfer for the production of electronic ID documents. The company is a partner of many governments and authorities and benefits from its experience from more than 200 ID projects.



The opening of the new technology center in Slovakia enables the company to implement technological solutions on site in order to implement solutions in a quicker and more customer-oriented way in the growing Eastern European and world market. Furthermore, the land area of more than 3.7 ha offers enough space for potential expansion phases in the long term.