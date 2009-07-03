Ericsson acquires more than 95% of LHS shares

Ericsson has recently, through a wholly owned subsidiary, purchased shares in LHS AG that together with currently held shares represents more than 95% of the outstanding shares in LHS.

Ericsson informed LHS that it requests a squeeze-out resolution to be passed at LHS' next shareholders' meeting. The date for the next shareholders' meeting has not yet been set.



Back in 2007, Ericsson announced a cash offer to acquire LHS, aimed at strengthening its leading offering in revenue management with a fully integrated convergent charging and billing solution.