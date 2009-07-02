IBM to hire in Ireland

IBM is to hire 100 new employees for its software operations in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

The recruiting process has already started and the company believes to have filled 50% of the new jobs by the end of the year, reports The Irish Times. IBM is looking for skilled software developers for new - such as cloud computing collaboration software for business customers. The company currently employs around 500 staff in its three software labs.



The new jobs come just months after the company announced the offshoring of its high-end server manufacturing to Singapore and the layoff of 120 staff.