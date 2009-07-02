Electronics Production | July 02, 2009
Sarnoff Europe completes Management Buy-Out
Sarnoff and Sarnoff Europe announced a management buy-out agreement for Kogeni bvba to acquire the shares of Sarnoff Europe and gain exclusive ownership of Sarnoff Europe’s TakeCharge ESD protection, intellectual property, and client portfolio, effective immediately.
The management team of Kogeni bvba, led by Executive Director Koen Verhaege and Finance and HR Director Inge Vercruysse, co-founded Sarnoff Europe in 2000 and have independently run the business from its inception.
“Sarnoff Europe has been an extremely successful operation, thanks to the joint efforts and management of Sarnoff Europe and Sarnoff Corporation” said Sarnoff Corporation President and CEO Don Newsome. “Sarnoff Europe’s innovative products and solutions have consistently delivered high value to their customers and allowed for the high market adoption rate enjoyed today. Their growth has allowed Sarnoff Corporation to focus on other, more synergistic core business areas. We wish Sarnoff Europe continued success.”
“This is a new start and a wonderful opportunity for this great company, our customers, and our fantastic employees,” said Koen Verhaege. “We will accelerate our advanced ESD solutions andIP development and will continue to hold ourselves to the most stringent quality standards to achieve the highest customer and employee satisfaction.”
Sarnoff Europe provides ESD solutions that are complementary to public, foundry or partnerowned solutions. Sarnoff Europe’s solutions focus on providing high ESD reliability in harsh environments (e.g. IEC-61000-4-2 level 4), low capacitive (<100fF) clamps for high speed SerDes or RF applications, low leakage (< 1nA) approaches for mobile and/or green applications, and low cost ESD and latch-up robustness for high voltage applications (such as display drivers and regulators).
Silicon proven solutions are available for various process nodes and foundries under the TakeCharge brand name Sarnoff Europe also offers consultancy services based on its extended knowledge of ESD solutions and performs ESD testing via its in-house fully equipped laboratory.
