Electronics Production | July 01, 2009
TES signs licence deal for Ultra-wideband Wireless Technology
TES Electronic based in Newbridge, Edinburgh will deploy ITI proprietary technology to strengthen its position in the high speed wireless connectivity market.
The agreement will enable TES to develop system and sub-system solutions based on novel Ultra-wideband technology.
Terry Hurley, Managing Director of ITI Techmedia, commented: “Our Ultra-wideband R&D Programme offers a range of commercial opportunities, of which this will be one of the first to be exploited. I am delighted that this technology has been licensed by a Scottish group which has world-leading skills in communications software design services, and is seeking to advance its expertise in this important radio technology. This is a compelling indication that the ITI model is helping Scotland to realise commercial opportunities in innovative and exciting global markets.”
Barclay Milne, Managing Director of TES, explains: "TES focuses very much on the highend professional and consumer markets where customers look for exceptional performance and product differentiation. We have been able to meet the special demands of our customers by adapting or enhancing the Bluetooth and DECT technologies to meet the needs of the application. Therefore, having full access to UWB technology is essential for the way we work with our clients. The UWB technology will allow us to provide our customers with very high bandwidth (up to 300 Mbps) wireless solutions and to continue to meet the exceptional needs of these clients".
