Video: Extremely well made iPhone copy

The copy makers in China are getting better and better in copying the iPhone. The latest model of the iPhone does not only look like the actual phone but the operating system is also very well done.

The new Iphone does look very similar to the original, but there are some odd accessories and the touch screen is very slow, according to iPhone. Macmedics has recorded a video at Youtube of the new iPhone, where they show the content in a box that a fooled eBay buyer showed them.



See below the complete video

