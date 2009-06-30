Mexico new repair hub for EMS

Repair of products is a new niche in which international corporations are focusing on Mexico.

US based EMS provider Jabil Circuit operates a plant in Reynosa in which the Microsoft Xbox consoles, Hewlett Packard printers, and Seagate Technology hard rives are repaired. The Xbox repair ranges between 60 and 70% of this operation.



Repair of products is a new niche in which corporations are focusing on Mexico. Mainly due to lower logistics costs and lower tariffs on import of electronics components for assembly in Mexico.