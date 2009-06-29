Agreement over harmonization of mobile phones chargers

Digitaleurope members are committed to improve user convenience and enhance the environmental impact of mobile phones’ mains powered chargers.

Mobile phone manufacturers and micro chip producers are developing a common charging solution for data enabled phones to simplify the lives of mobile phone users. Signatory companies are committed to work with the European Commission to prepare the framework for interoperable and inter-usable chargers, including on safety and compatibility.



This voluntary initiative will significantly reduce the number and the variety of chargers in the market. This agreement builds on the prior global announcement from some mobile manufacturers and operators made in



February 2009 Bridget Cosgrave, Director General Digitaleurope stated “We are delighted to announce a Memorandum of Understanding signed by leading mobile manufacturers, representing more than 90% of the European market together with leading ‘chipset’ manufacturers. This MoU defines specific measures to be taken to significantly increase compatibility between mobile phone and chargers.



On behalf of Digitaleurope’s member companies, I thank the Commission for their excellent cooperation and support in this initiative” Vice-President Günter Verheugen, responsible for enterprise and industrial policy, said: "I am very pleased that industry has found an agreement, which will make life much simpler for consumers. They will be able to charge mobile phones anywhere from the new common charger. This also means considerably less electronic waste, because people will no longer have to throw away chargers when buying new phones. I am also very pleased that this solution was found on the basis of self-regulation. As a result, the Commission does not consider it necessary to introduce legislation.”