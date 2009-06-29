Orpro Vision appoints Elas as distributor for Hungary

Orpro Vision, that recently acquired the European and American AOI business from Orbotech, is consolidating its presence in Europe by appointing partners among the distribution and customer support companies serving the SMT market.

Elas, located in Budapest, Hungary, supplies production equipment and consumables for the SMT industry since 1991. With an installed base of more than 500 system, Elas can assure a high level of technological expertise and support to customers. The company will distribute Orpro Vision’s AOI systems and software in Hungary.



The CEO at Orpro Vision, Roberto Gatti, explains the appointment: “Elas is well experienced in our AOI solutions because it already supplied more than 45 AOI systems in Hungary. Its impressive customers base includes some of the widely known electronics manufacturers in Europe. Everybody will benefit from this partnership.”



István Hámornik, Managing Director at Elas, declares: “We will co-operate with Orpro Vision in order to serve our customers better and better. To achieve this goal we will supply new upgrades and software releases to step up machines’ capabilities; moreover, we will offer training and support to advise our customers so that their productivity can be improved.”