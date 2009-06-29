Sony may outsource half of TV-set production

In the beginning of this year Sony’s CEO Howard Stringer said that the company is considering outsourcing flat-panel TV production.

The company said it would not outsource all the flat TV production, but some parts. Analyst David Gibson at Macquarie Securities has done some research and predicts that Sony could outsource half of it flat TV production, according to Businessweek. He also said that contract manufacturer Wistron will be the winner if Sony decides to outsource half of it’s flat TV production.