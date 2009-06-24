CTS secures contract from Coulomb Technologies

EMS-provider CTS secured a three-year manufacturing contract by Coulomb Technologies. Fulfillment and production support are planned from CTS’ facilities in U.S., Europe and Asia.

CTS Electronics Manufacturing Solutions (CTS EMS) will become the prime supplier of manufactured products from design support, NPI and development, to high level assembly for ChargePoint Networked Charging Stations for electric vehicles. Fulfillment and production support are planned from CTS’ facilities in U.S., Europe and Asia with production beginning in mid-2009. Revenues are expected to reach approximately $19 million over the program period.



Starting in late 2009, major OEMs are expected to introduce new alternative energy plug-in vehicles across Europe, North America and Asia. The anticipated demand and growth for these electrified vehicles will help reduce the cost of transportation fuel, greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on foreign oil.