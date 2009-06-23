Russia intends to increase import duties for Flat TVs to 20%

After visiting the Kalingrad Special Economical Zone on 08.06.2009, the Chairman of Russian Federation Council Sergei Mironov promised to apply to the Russian Government's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin the petition of customs duties increase for Flat TV sets and explanation of situation with local TV manufacturing industry.

Mr Mironov stated that, after he received information from the factories about the significant decrease of manufacturing volumes in Russia - as those production volumes are being shifted back to Europe and Asia - he will be personally involved to “save” working places.



“It is absolutely clear that 15% customs duty does not solve any problem that Russian TV manufacturers have to face”, Mr. Mironov pointed out. "IInitially we discussed an increase up to 20%, but someone made rush preparations and now we have only 15%."



According to information from the Russian Ministry of Economical Development, import duties on Flat TVs will be increased already by end of this summer and will most likely be more than 20%.