Necten represents Essemtec in Spain

Essemtec and Necten have signed a distribution contract for Spain and Portugal. From May 2009 Necten is responsible for the complete high-end product range.

Essemtec's second representative in this market, TCH, stays focused on the manual and semi-automatic solutions.



Necten Electronic S.A. offers a complete range of products for electronics manufacturing to its customers. The company keeps offices in Madrid and Barcelona. Necten's staff already has many years of experience in SMT assembly and will now be trained on Essemtec's Products. The education will take place at the Headquarters in Switzerland.



Essemtec has made positive experiences with the market split into two segments in other contries. This strategy is now also implemented in Spain and Portugal.