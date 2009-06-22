GPV continues, business area files for bankruptcy

The Danish EMS-provider GPV Industri A/S has filed for bankruptcy. However, GPV International A/S, where all operations are concenrated, will continue business as normal.

GPV has for some time now worked to reorganise its entire business structure to have a more effective organisation. As this new business structure is now in place, all companies - which no longer fit the new structure - will be discontinued.



Bankruptcy filing does not affect the ordinary activities of GPV International A/S, a 100% subsidiary of GPV Industri A/S. These activities covers all profitable activities in the electronics and mechanics division. The decision has been received by the shareholders, bankers and other stakeholders in GPV positively.